Zacks: Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.46 Million

Analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post $485.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.01 million and the highest is $487.90 million. HEICO posted sales of $417.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.95. The stock had a trading volume of 415,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,744. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.61. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

