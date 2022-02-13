Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp (NASDAQ:FEXDU) Short Interest Update

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp (NASDAQ:FEXDU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEXDU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000.

Get Fintech Ecosystem Development alerts:

Shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,017. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.