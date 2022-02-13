First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 411.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

NASDAQ:FTAG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.05. 7,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.