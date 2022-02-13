$25.03 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce sales of $25.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.26 million and the lowest is $18.20 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $88.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $92.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $112.80 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $137.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 371,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after buying an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,664,000 after buying an additional 280,722 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,990,000 after buying an additional 127,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after purchasing an additional 148,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

