First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 986,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 62,826 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 91,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 619,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,293,000.

FYX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.39. 107,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $101.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.503 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

