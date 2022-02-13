Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,986. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

