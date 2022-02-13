Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $2.66. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year earnings of $10.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $12.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $15.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.48. The company had a trading volume of 323,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average is $112.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

