Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Expands By 436.8%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, an increase of 436.8% from the January 15th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Gentera stock remained flat at $$0.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

