Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 389.4% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.77.

CHYHY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 29,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,811. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a $0.5232 dividend. This is a boost from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

