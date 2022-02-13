Elysian Reaches One Day Volume of $132,265.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $120,224.22 and $132,265.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00037507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00105445 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

