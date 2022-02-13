The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.58. Lovesac reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 339,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34. Lovesac has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,052 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,517 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lovesac by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

