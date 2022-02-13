Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) will announce sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.64 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.03 billion to $36.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.12 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.

HON stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,318,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $186.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.