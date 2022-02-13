Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 593.3% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of DFP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 64,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,703. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.