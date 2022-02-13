Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 593.3% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of DFP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 64,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,703. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

