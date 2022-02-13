Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Update

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 560.5% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Simon Property Group Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,002. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.