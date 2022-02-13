Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 515.0% in January

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 515.0% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EGTYF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 267,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

