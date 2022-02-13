Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 515.0% in January

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 515.0% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EGTYF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 267,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
About Eguana Technologies
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eguana Technologies (EGTYF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.