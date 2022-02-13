Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.6 days.

Shares of BLMIF remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

