Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LNNGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGY traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $263.12. 12,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $133.00 and a 1-year high of $348.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.80.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

