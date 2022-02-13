Stellar (XLM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $218.52 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.40 billion and approximately $218.52 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00122469 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.00188306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00024824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.40 or 0.06827365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,900,875,902 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

