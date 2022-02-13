InvestFeed (IFT) Price Up 1.8% This Week

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $404,830.78 and approximately $47.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InvestFeed has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One InvestFeed coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00037633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00105641 BTC.

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed (IFT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

InvestFeed Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

