Covalent Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.74 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Covalent has a total market cap of $100.74 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.40 or 0.06827365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,325.25 or 1.00045015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00049182 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CQTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.