Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report $352.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.30 million and the lowest is $326.30 million. Hilltop reported sales of $523.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 312,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,174. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

