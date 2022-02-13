Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. MarineMax posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in MarineMax by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MarineMax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

