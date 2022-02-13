Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.06). Expedia Group reported earnings of ($2.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $9.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $10.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.82.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,175 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.12. 7,910,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,811. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.