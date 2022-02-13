Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 825.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 97,585 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 15,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,573. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

