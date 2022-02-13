Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.40. Hexcel posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hexcel.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Hexcel by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HXL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 988,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,403. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.91 and a beta of 1.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
