ForTube Price Tops $0.0489 (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $31.26 million and $7.93 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00037481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00105465 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.