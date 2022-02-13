ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the January 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 123,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

