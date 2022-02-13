ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ION Geophysical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 397,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,353. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.31. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 377,489 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

