Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 19,187 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 586,582 shares of company stock worth $75,879,165. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,809,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,268,892. The stock has a market cap of $267.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $91.35 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

