New England Asset Management Inc. Has $8.28 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $255.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.79. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

