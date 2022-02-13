Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.250 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.08. 3,108,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.