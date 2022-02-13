Brokerages Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Target Price at €43.19

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.19 ($49.64).

Several brokerages recently commented on UTDI. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.38) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($41.26) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.83) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.92) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.28) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

UTDI traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €34.80 ($40.00). 159,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 1-year low of €31.35 ($36.03) and a 1-year high of €39.34 ($45.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

