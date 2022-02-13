Skrumble Network (SKM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $69,771.00

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $69,771.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

