-$0.06 EPS Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 992,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

