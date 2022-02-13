WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $140.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:WCC traded down $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $123.50. 490,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $140.92.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

