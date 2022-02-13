Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $32.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 31,136,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,534,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

