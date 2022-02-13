FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FINW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. 92,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.68. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $20.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FINW shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.
About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.
