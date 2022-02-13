FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FINW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. 92,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.68. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $20.60.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FINW shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp stock. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.08% of FinWise Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.