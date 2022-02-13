Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Drops By 53.9%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the January 15th total of 454,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,401,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 119,295,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,737,703. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
PHI Group Company Profile
