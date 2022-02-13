Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Drops By 53.9%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the January 15th total of 454,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,401,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 119,295,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,737,703. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

