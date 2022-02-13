SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13-5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.42. 3,260,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,191. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

