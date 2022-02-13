Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) PT at $225.00

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.42. 1,376,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.16. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,112 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.