Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €121.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €121.37 ($139.50).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($143.68) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($152.87) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($162.07) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($127.59) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($140.23) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

SY1 traded down €1.75 ($2.01) on Thursday, reaching €100.50 ($115.52). The company had a trading volume of 531,124 shares. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($65.47) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($84.46). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €119.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €120.60.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

