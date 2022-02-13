Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares worth $5,109,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.29. 24,574,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,297,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

