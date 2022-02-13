Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LADR. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

LADR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. 1,192,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,765. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 2.09.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,329,000 after buying an additional 1,465,706 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $16,580,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,443,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,552,000 after buying an additional 485,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,301,000 after buying an additional 483,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Analyst Recommendations for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

