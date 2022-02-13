China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Up 144.2% in January

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the January 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFEIY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 40,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. China Feihe has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $30.75.
About China Feihe
