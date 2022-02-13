Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 139.0% in January

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KCDMY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,190. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.