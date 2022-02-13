Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $226,235.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 631,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,743 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 68,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SMM traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 94,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,863. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

