Tranche Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,745.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $93,745.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00037461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00105170 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

