Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

HTLD remained flat at $$14.26 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 263,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

