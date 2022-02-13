Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives $339.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$39.40 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

