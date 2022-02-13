Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of VTEX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 532,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. Vtex has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

